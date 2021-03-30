Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s [Image 12 of 12]

    340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, controls the aircraft during an air-refueling mission at sunset over Southwest Asia, March 30, 2021. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 04:51
    Photo ID: 6582109
    VIRIN: 210330-F-ER377-1119
    Resolution: 5676x3731
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    KC-135
    air refueling
    Air Force
    1 CTCS
    340 EARS

