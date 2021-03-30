340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, controls the aircraft during an air-refueling mission at sunset over Southwest Asia, March 30, 2021. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

