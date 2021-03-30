A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, controls the aircraft during an air-refueling mission at sunset over Southwest Asia, March 30, 2021. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 04:51
|Photo ID:
|6582109
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-ER377-1119
|Resolution:
|5676x3731
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
