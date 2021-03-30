A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in-flight refueling specialist, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, waits for an aircraft to arrive during an air-refueling mission over Southwest Asia, March 30, 2021. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 04:50
|Photo ID:
|6582102
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-ER377-0872
|Resolution:
|6048x3808
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT