340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft split directions over the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility during a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, March 30, 2021. The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft is a compact, multirole fighter aircraft that delivers airpower to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. CJTF-OIR enables its partners to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

