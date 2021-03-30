A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve over Southwest Asia, March 30, 2021. The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft is a compact, multirole fighter aircraft that delivers airpower to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. CJTF-OIR enables its partners to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 04:50
|Photo ID:
|6582107
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-ER377-1036
|Resolution:
|5593x3389
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
