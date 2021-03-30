Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s [Image 6 of 12]

    340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in-flight refueling specialist, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, completes a fuel offload with a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve over Southwest Asia, March 30, 2021. The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft is a compact, multirole fighter aircraft that delivers airpower to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. CJTF-OIR enables its partners to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 04:50
    Photo ID: 6582101
    VIRIN: 210330-F-ER377-0935
    Resolution: 4973x3023
    Size: 6.64 MB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th EARS provides fuel to F-16s [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    KC-135
    air refueling
    Air Force
    1 CTCS
    340 EARS

