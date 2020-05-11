A Maryland Army National Guard Green Beret with 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) packs a RA-1 parachute in preparation from an upcoming airborne training operation, Nov. 5, 2020, in Towson, Maryland. The RA-1 is used by Military Freefall qualified personnel and has the ability to operate in a double bag static line configuration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 16:23
|Photo ID:
|6579827
|VIRIN:
|201105-Z-BZ695-1175
|Resolution:
|5254x3503
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|TOWSON, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
