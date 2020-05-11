Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations [Image 18 of 18]

    SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations

    TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    A Maryland Army National Guard Green Beret with 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) packs a RA-1 parachute in preparation from an upcoming airborne training operation, Nov. 5, 2020, in Towson, Maryland. The RA-1 is used by Military Freefall qualified personnel and has the ability to operate in a double bag static line configuration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 16:23
    Photo ID: 6579827
    VIRIN: 201105-Z-BZ695-1175
    Resolution: 5254x3503
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: TOWSON, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MDNG
    rigger
    Special Forces
    paratrooper
    Airborne
    Maryland Army National Guard

