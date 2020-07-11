SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations

A Maryland Army National Guard Military Freefall jumpmaster assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) refers to his skydiving altimeter during an airborne training operation at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2020. The skydiving altimeter is a method to keep altitude awareness. Both Maryland and Mississippi Army National Guard soldiers participated in this airborne training operation to maintain jump proficiency and readiness. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

