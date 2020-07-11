SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations

A Maryland Army National Guard Military Freefall jumpmaster assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) checks conditions before his fellow soldiers jump out of the CH-47 Chinook over a drop zone at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2020. The 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) plans, prepares for, and when directed conducts Special Operations within the worldwide area of responsibility (AOR) in support of Inter-agency and Foreign Nation Partners objectives as directed by U.S. Army Special Forces Command (USASFC), and assist in the State of Maryland as needed, as directed by the Governor and The Adjutant General (TAG). (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

