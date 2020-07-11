Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations [Image 14 of 18]

    SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    A Maryland Army National Guard Military Freefall jumpmaster assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) checks conditions before his fellow soldiers jump out of the CH-47 Chinook over a drop zone at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2020. The 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) plans, prepares for, and when directed conducts Special Operations within the worldwide area of responsibility (AOR) in support of Inter-agency and Foreign Nation Partners objectives as directed by U.S. Army Special Forces Command (USASFC), and assist in the State of Maryland as needed, as directed by the Governor and The Adjutant General (TAG). (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    This work, SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MDNG
    rigger
    Special Forces
    paratrooper
    Airborne
    Maryland Army National Guard

