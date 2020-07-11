Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations [Image 15 of 18]

    SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    A Maryland Army National Guard paratrooper with 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) descends over the drop zone during an airborne training operation at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2020. The airborne training operations comprised of both free fall and static line jumps. Units from Special Operations Detachment (SOD-O) and 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Mississippi and Maryland Army National Guards participated in this airborne training operation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 16:23
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    MDNG
    rigger
    Special Forces
    paratrooper
    Airborne
    Maryland Army National Guard

