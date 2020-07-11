SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations

A Maryland Army National Guard paratrooper with 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) descends over the drop zone during an airborne training operation at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2020. The airborne training operations comprised of both free fall and static line jumps. Units from Special Operations Detachment (SOD-O) and 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Mississippi and Maryland Army National Guards participated in this airborne training operation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

