SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations

Maryland Army National paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and Special Operations Detachment - NATO (SOD-O) from Towson, Maryland, have a pre-jump brief during an airborne training operation at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2020. Both Maryland and Mississippi Army National Guard soldiers participated in this airborne training operation to maintain jump proficiency and readiness. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US