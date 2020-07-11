Maryland Army National paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and Special Operations Detachment - NATO (SOD-O) from Towson, Maryland, have a pre-jump brief during an airborne training operation at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2020. Both Maryland and Mississippi Army National Guard soldiers participated in this airborne training operation to maintain jump proficiency and readiness. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 16:23
|Photo ID:
|6579826
|VIRIN:
|201107-Z-BZ695-1108
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOD-O and 2-20th SFG Conduct Airborne Training Operations [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT