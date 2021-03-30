Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor delivers a brief prior to an anti-terrorism training team drill [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailor delivers a brief prior to an anti-terrorism training team drill

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Chief Master-at-Arms Cornelius Johnson, from Fairfax, South Carolina, delivers a brief
    prior to an anti-terrorism training team drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN
    74) in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News
    Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S.
    Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 13:17
    Photo ID: 6579499
    VIRIN: 210330-N-DN159-0001
    Resolution: 6341x4232
    Size: 876.87 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor delivers a brief prior to an anti-terrorism training team drill [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors participate in a mock protest during an anti-terrorism training team drill
    Sailors attempt to break through a line of security as part of an anti-terrorism training team drill
    Sailor participates in an active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill
    Sailors participate in an active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill
    Sailor delivers a brief prior to an anti-terrorism training team drill

    TAGS

    Chief
    CVN 74
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS John C. Stennis
    training

