Sailor delivers a brief prior to an anti-terrorism training team drill

U.S. Navy Chief Master-at-Arms Cornelius Johnson, from Fairfax, South Carolina, delivers a brief

prior to an anti-terrorism training team drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN

74) in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News

Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S.

Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

