Sailor delivers a brief prior to an anti-terrorism training team drill

U.S. Navy Chief Master-at-Arms Cornelius Johnson, from Fairfax, South Carolina, delivers a brief
prior to an anti-terrorism training team drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN
74) in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News
Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S.
Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 13:17
|Photo ID:
|6579499
|VIRIN:
|210330-N-DN159-0001
|Resolution:
|6341x4232
|Size:
|876.87 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
