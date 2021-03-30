Sailors participate in a mock protest during an anti-terrorism training team drill

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participate in a

mock protest during an anti-terrorism training team drill in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021.

The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on

schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

