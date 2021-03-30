U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participate in an
active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill aboard the aircraft carrier
USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021. The John C. Stennis is
partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained,
resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman
Crayton Agnew)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 13:17
|Photo ID:
|6579498
|VIRIN:
|210330-N-DN159-0058
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|885.59 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors participate in an active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT