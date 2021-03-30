U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participate in an

active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill aboard the aircraft carrier

USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021. The John C. Stennis is

partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained,

resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman

Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 13:17 Photo ID: 6579498 VIRIN: 210330-N-DN159-0058 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 885.59 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors participate in an active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.