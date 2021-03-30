U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Ian McCoy, from Jacksonville,
Florida, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), attempts to break through
a line of security as part of an anti-terrorism training team drill in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30,
2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on
schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 13:17
|Photo ID:
|6579496
|VIRIN:
|210330-N-DN159-0032
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|958.07 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors attempt to break through a line of security as part of an anti-terrorism training team drill [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
