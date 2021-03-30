Sailor participates in an active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Andrew Salvador, from Santa Clarita,
    California, participates in an active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill
    aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021.
    The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on
    schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
    Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

    CVN 74
    Navy
    Sailor
    USS John C. Stennis
    Training

