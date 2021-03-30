Sailor participates in an active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Andrew Salvador, from Santa Clarita,

California, participates in an active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill

aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021.

The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on

schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

