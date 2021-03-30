U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Andrew Salvador, from Santa Clarita,
California, participates in an active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill
aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021.
The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on
schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 13:17
|Photo ID:
|6579497
|VIRIN:
|210330-N-DN159-0047
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|876.29 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor participates in an active shooter scenario during an anti-terrorism training team drill [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT