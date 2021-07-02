Idaho Air National Guard 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards

Senior Master Sgt. Virginia Holmgren, a critical care air transport respiratory therapist and operational readiness superintendent with the 124th Medical Group, and winner of the Idaho Air National Guard’s 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year senior non-commissioned officer category, laughs at a joke by Col. Shannon Smith, commander of the 124th Fighter Wing, at the IDANG’s virtual 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year awards, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 7, 2021. Since 1956, the Air Force Associations’s Outstanding Airman Program annually has recognized 12 enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

