Idaho Air National Guard 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards

Brig. Gen. Timothy Donnellan, assistant adjutant general–Air, Idaho Air National Guard, welcomes viewers to the IDANG’s virtual 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year awards at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 7, 2021. Since 1956, the Air Force Associations’s Outstanding Airman Program annually has recognized 12 enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 Location: BOISE, ID, US