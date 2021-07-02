Airman 1st Class Raigan Wendt, an aerospace medical technician with the 124th Medical Group and winner of the Idaho Air National Guard’s 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year Airman category, salutes Brig. Gen. Timothy Donnellan, assistant adjutant general–Air, IDANG, after receiving her award at the IDANG’s virtual 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year awards, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 7, 2021. Since 1956, the Air Force Associations’s Outstanding Airman Program annually has recognized 12 enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 17:51 Photo ID: 6578446 VIRIN: 210207-Z-FS166-1032 Resolution: 4350x3480 Size: 8.82 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idaho Air National Guard 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards [Image 12 of 12], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.