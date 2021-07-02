Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Air National Guard 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards [Image 10 of 12]

    Idaho Air National Guard 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Virginia Holmgren, a critical care air transport respiratory therapist and operational readiness superintendent with the 124th Medical Group, and winner of the Idaho Air National Guard’s 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year senior non-commissioned officer category, salutes Brig. Gen. Timothy Donnellan, assistant adjutant general–Air, IDANG, after receiving her award at the IDANG’s virtual 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year awards, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 7, 2021. Since 1956, the Air Force Associations’s Outstanding Airman Program annually has recognized 12 enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6578452
    VIRIN: 210207-Z-FS166-1106
    Resolution: 4656x3326
    Size: 10.29 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Air National Guard 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards [Image 12 of 12], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Outstanding Airman of the Year
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Medical Group
    virtual award ceremony
    Senior Master Sgt. Virginia Holmgren

