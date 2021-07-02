Idaho Air National Guard 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards

Master Sgt. Douglas Brock, a joint terminal attack controller with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron and winner of the 2019 Outstanding Airman of the Year, speaks to viewers of the Idaho Air National Guard’s virtual 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year awards at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 7, 2021. Since 1956, the Air Force Associations’s Outstanding Airman Program annually has recognized 12 enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

