2nd MDSS Deactivation and Lt. Col. Franke retirement ceremony

Lt. Col. Wendy Franke, right, 2nd Medical Support Squadron commander, presents the Certificate of Retirement from Col. Erich Schroeder, left, 2nd Medical Group commander, during Franke's retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 30, 2021.
The certificate was given during a ceremony to honor her military career in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
