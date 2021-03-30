2nd MDSS Deactivation and Lt. Col. Franke retirement ceremony

Lt. Col. Wendy Franke, right, 2nd Medical Support Squadron commander, receives the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal from Col. Erich Schroeder, left, 2nd Medical Group commander, during Franke's retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 30, 2021. The medal is presented to Airmen and Guardians to recognize distinguished and exceptionally meritorious service to the United States while serving in a duty or position of great responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

