    2nd MDSS Deactivation and Lt. Col. Franke retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    2nd MDSS Deactivation and Lt. Col. Franke retirement ceremony

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Wendy Franke, right, 2nd Medical Support Squadron commander, receives the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal from Col. Erich Schroeder, left, 2nd Medical Group commander, during Franke's retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 30, 2021. The medal is presented to Airmen and Guardians to recognize distinguished and exceptionally meritorious service to the United States while serving in a duty or position of great responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6577577
    VIRIN: 210330-F-RZ678-1003
    Resolution: 2983x1985
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MDSS Deactivation and Lt. Col. Franke retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

