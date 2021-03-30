2nd MDSS Deactivation and Lt. Col. Franke retirement ceremony

Lt. Col. Wendy Franke, right, outgoing 2nd Medical Support Squadron commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Erich Schroeder, left, 2nd Medical Group commander, during the 2nd MDSS deactivation ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 30, 2021. The Air Force Medical Service is re-aligning squadrons to maximize support to the Air Force mission and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

