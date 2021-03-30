2nd MDSS Deactivation and Lt. Col. Franke retirement ceremony

Col. Erich Schroeder, 2nd Medical Group commander, and Lt. Col. Wendy Franke, outgoing 2nd Medical Support Squadron commander, stand at the position of attention during the 2nd MDSS deactivation ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 30, 2021. The 2nd MDSS will be absorbed by the 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

Date Taken: 03.30.2021
Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US