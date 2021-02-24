Staff Sgt. Haleigh Reaves, 8th Medical Group pharmacy technician, prepares for her next squat at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2021. Reaves is motivated to keep powerlifting by the accomplishment and satisfaction with each workout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 21:21
|Photo ID:
|6576960
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-UO171-0005
|Resolution:
|7804x5293
|Size:
|26.78 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powerful Women [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
