Staff Sgt. Haleigh Reaves, 8th Medical Group pharmacy technician, prepares for her next squat at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2021. Reaves is motivated to keep powerlifting by the accomplishment and satisfaction with each workout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 21:21 Photo ID: 6576960 VIRIN: 210224-F-UO171-0005 Resolution: 7804x5293 Size: 26.78 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Powerful Women [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.