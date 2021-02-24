Staff Sgt. Haleigh Reaves, 8th Medical Group pharmacy technician, squats 275 pounds at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2021. Reaves takes the most pride in her form progression, making sure she is always safely lifting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 21:22 Photo ID: 6576958 VIRIN: 210224-F-UO171-0003 Resolution: 6159x3918 Size: 15.99 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Powerful Women [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.