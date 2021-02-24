Powerful Women

Staff Sgt. Haleigh Reaves, 8th Medical Group pharmacy technician, grips the weight bar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2021. Reaves says respecting the weights and earning the plates on the bar was one of the hardest things for her to learn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 21:22
|Photo ID:
|6576956
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-UO171-0001
|Resolution:
|8256x4990
|Size:
|24.95 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
