Staff Sgt. Haleigh Reaves, 8th Medical Group pharmacy technician, grips the weight bar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2021. Reaves says respecting the weights and earning the plates on the bar was one of the hardest things for her to learn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 21:22 Photo ID: 6576956 VIRIN: 210224-F-UO171-0001 Resolution: 8256x4990 Size: 24.95 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Powerful Women [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.