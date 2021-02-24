Staff Sgt. Haleigh Reaves, 8th Medical Group pharmacy technician, concentrates on her grip and squat form at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2021. Reaves placed 17th out of 108 women in her 2019 USA Powerlifting (USAPL) competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 21:21
|Photo ID:
|6576961
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-UO171-0006
|Resolution:
|7276x4723
|Size:
|25.33 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powerful Women [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT