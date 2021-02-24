Powerful Women

Staff Sgt. Haleigh Reaves, 8th Medical Group pharmacy technician, concentrates on her grip and squat form at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2021. Reaves placed 17th out of 108 women in her 2019 USA Powerlifting (USAPL) competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu).

Date Taken: 02.24.2021