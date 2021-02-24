Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Powerful Women

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    Staff Sgt. Haleigh Reaves, 8th Medical Group pharmacy technician, secures her wrist joint with a wrist wrap at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2021. Reaves says her improvement in both form and confidence is a true reward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu).

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 21:22
    Photo ID: 6576959
    VIRIN: 210224-F-UO171-0004
    Resolution: 8125x5060
    Size: 29.58 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Powerful Women [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month

    Fitness

    Women's History

    Powerlifting

    AFN Kunsan

