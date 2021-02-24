Staff Sgt. Haleigh Reaves, 8th Medical Group pharmacy technician, secures her wrist joint with a wrist wrap at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2021. Reaves says her improvement in both form and confidence is a true reward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 21:22
|Photo ID:
|6576959
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-UO171-0004
|Resolution:
|8125x5060
|Size:
|29.58 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powerful Women [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT