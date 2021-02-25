U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. select Aaron Shirley, 316th Training Squadron operations superintendent, stands with active duty and retired E-9s from the Air Force and sister services during the induction ceremony at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. Only 1 percent of the enlisted structure in the Air Force are chief master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)
Goodfellow congratulates newest Chief Master Sgt
