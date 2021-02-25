U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. select Aaron Shirley, 316th Training Squadron operations superintendent, stands with active duty and retired E-9s from the Air Force and sister services during the induction ceremony at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. Only 1 percent of the enlisted structure in the Air Force are chief master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 11:28 Photo ID: 6576068 VIRIN: 210225-F-IK439-1143 Resolution: 6234x2736 Size: 4.76 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow congratulates newest Chief Master Sgt [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.