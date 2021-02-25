Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Stein, guest speaker, delivers key points about being a new chief master sergeant during the chief master sergeant induction ceremony at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. Stein highlighted how every chief master sergeant was once the lowest rank of Airman at the beginning of their career and to always remember what it feels like to be that Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 11:28 Photo ID: 6576064 VIRIN: 210225-F-IK439-1046 Resolution: 4878x3256 Size: 3.71 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow congratulates newest Chief Master Sgt [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.