    Goodfellow congratulates newest Chief Master Sgt [Image 1 of 5]

    Goodfellow congratulates newest Chief Master Sgt

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Stein, guest speaker, delivers key points about being a new chief master sergeant during the chief master sergeant induction ceremony at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. Stein highlighted how every chief master sergeant was once the lowest rank of Airman at the beginning of their career and to always remember what it feels like to be that Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

