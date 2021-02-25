Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow congratulates newest Chief Master Sgt [Image 2 of 5]

    Goodfellow congratulates newest Chief Master Sgt

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. select Aaron Shirley, 316th Training Squadron operations superintendent, stands at attention as candle lighters exit the stage during the chief master sergeant induction ceremony at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. The candle lighting ceremony is a tradition practiced across the Air Force, each candle symbolizes the different ranks a chief has held throughout their career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 11:28
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Airmen
    Leader
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Chief Master Sgt. Top 1%

