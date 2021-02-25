U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. select Aaron Shirley, 316th Training Squadron operations superintendent, stands at attention as candle lighters exit the stage during the chief master sergeant induction ceremony at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. The candle lighting ceremony is a tradition practiced across the Air Force, each candle symbolizes the different ranks a chief has held throughout their career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 11:28 Photo ID: 6576065 VIRIN: 210225-F-IK439-1088 Resolution: 6466x4315 Size: 4.44 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow congratulates newest Chief Master Sgt [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.