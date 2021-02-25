U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. select Aaron Shirley, 316th Training Squadron operations superintendent, delivers comments during the chief master sergeant induction ceremony at the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. Shirley spoke about his life and career, encouraging Airmen that it doesn’t matter where you have started from, with hard work, you can get to where you want to be. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6576067
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-IK439-1120
|Resolution:
|6881x4592
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Goodfellow congratulates newest Chief Master Sgt
