Goodfellow congratulates newest Chief Master Sgt

The 17th Training Wing celebrated the Air Force’s newest chief master sergeant select, during an induction ceremony here, Feb. 25.



Only 1% of the total enlisted force are selected to hold the rank of chief master sergeant, which is the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force.



“Don’t forget where you came from,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Stein, guest speaker who also works at the 17th TRW. “All chiefs in the Air Force begin their journey by walking across the parade field at Lackland Air Force Base.”



This 1% is in charge of providing highly effective leadership and managing teams to accomplish the mission. Chief master sergeants translate leaders’ direction into specific tasks and responsibilities while also developing the next generation of Airmen into leaders and supervisors of the future.



“My role as a chief is to represent possibilities,” said Chief Master Sgt. select Aaron Shirley, 316th Training Squadron operations superintendent. “It is my job to prove the environment you grew up in does not create a glass ceiling, with hard work you can rise above it.”



Congratulations to Chief select Aaron Shirley, the newest addition to the top 1% of the Air Force!

