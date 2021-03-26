Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRG, USO show support for Airmen

    LRG, USO show support for Airmen

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rashonda Coleman, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron superintendent, serves lunch to members of her unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2021. Meals were provided by USO Kaiserslautern. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 09:46
    Photo ID: 6575889
    VIRIN: 210326-F-QS178-1030
    Resolution: 4572x3052
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, LRG, USO show support for Airmen, by TSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRG, USO show support for Airmen

    USO
    Morale
    LRS
    MMS
    VRS

