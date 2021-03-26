Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRG, USO show support for Airmen [Image 5 of 9]

    LRG, USO show support for Airmen

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Levoun Ohan, USO volunteer and U.S. Air Force active duty service member, wraps hot dogs for transport to members of the 86th Logistics Readiness Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2021. USO Kaiserslautern has more than 500 volunteers dedicated to the mission of strengthening America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

