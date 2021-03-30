Leadership within the 86th Logistics Readiness Group teamed up with USO Kaiserslautern to provide lunch for their Airmen March 26, 2021.



“With the restrictions that are going on, it’s really tough on everybody,” said Master Sgt. Jeffery Henebry, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron first sergeant. “The only way we’re going to take care of everybody around is if we get creative.”



Recalling a previous event where the USO assisted in providing breakfast burritos to Airmen in the dorms, Henebry reached out for support in boosting the morale of the whole Group.



“We have to find ways that we can comply with all the restrictions that are going on,” Henebry said. “At the same time, still take care of our Airmen, show that we support them, because they’re the ones that are getting the mission done.”



In response, the USO canteen parked at the VRS vehicle compound. There, USO volunteers prepared 700 hot dogs, while VRS volunteers prepared to-go boxes with drinks and chips for individual offices.



Over a two hour span, members from all four 86th LRG squadrons came to pick up lunch for their work centers. The event’s timing was seemingly perfect, as it coincided with a Group stand-down.



“We’ve been extremely busy as a whole lately,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Streets, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron command support staff noncommissioned officer in charge. “I feel like we needed a day like this, and I feel like they knew it.”



Something as simple as coordinating a lunch can send a positive message to Airmen.



“I can trust them,” Streets said. “They actually care about their people, their unit, and their well being as a whole.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 09:46 Story ID: 392578 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRG, USO show support for Airmen, by TSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.