LRG, USO show support for Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron, right, fill boxes with lunches for fellow 86th Logistics Readiness Group Airmen on the VRS compound at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2021. The 86th LRG leaders wanted to boost the morale of their Airmen and reached out to USO Kaiserslautern for support. The USO provided 700 meals, feeding Airmen in all four squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021