Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRG, USO show support for Airmen [Image 6 of 9]

    LRG, USO show support for Airmen

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron, right, fill boxes with lunches for fellow 86th Logistics Readiness Group Airmen on the VRS compound at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2021. The 86th LRG leaders wanted to boost the morale of their Airmen and reached out to USO Kaiserslautern for support. The USO provided 700 meals, feeding Airmen in all four squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 09:46
    Photo ID: 6575886
    VIRIN: 210326-F-QS178-1018
    Resolution: 4624x3087
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRG, USO show support for Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRG, USO show support for Airmen
    LRG, USO show support for Airmen
    LRG, USO show support for Airmen
    LRG, USO show support for Airmen
    LRG, USO show support for Airmen
    LRG, USO show support for Airmen
    LRG, USO show support for Airmen
    LRG, USO show support for Airmen
    LRG, USO show support for Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRG, USO show support for Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Morale
    LRS
    MMS
    VRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT