U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Langbehn, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation, right, waits to prepare boxes of lunches for his fellow Airmen within the 86th Logistics Readiness Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2021. The 86th LRG leaders wanted to boost the morale of their Airmen and reached out to USO Kaiserslautern for support. The USO provided 700 meals, feeding Airmen in all four 86th LRG squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 09:46 Photo ID: 6575884 VIRIN: 210326-F-QS178-1024 Resolution: 4376x2920 Size: 8.28 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRG, USO show support for Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.