Hungarian Defense Forces soldiers prepare to throw fire bottles at Polish Armed Forces soldiers during fire phobia training at Camp Marechal de Lattre de Tassigny, Kosovo, on March 29, 2021. The troops trained the Polish contingent in a controlled environment, ending in a culminating event where squads moved as one through three walls of fire barriers. The training is crucial to helping maintain a safe and secure environment in support of the Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 KFOR Polish Contingent braves fire phobia training [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Tawny Schmit