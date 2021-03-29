KFOR Polish Contingent braves fire phobia training

Polish Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, push through a wall of flames using riot control shields during fire phobia training at Camp Marechal de Lattre de Tassigny, Kosovo, on March 29, 2021. Hungarian Defense Forces troops trained the Polish contingent to move forward as a unit while protecting themselves from flames. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

