Polish Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, shield themselves during fire phobia training at Camp Marechal de Lattre de Tassigny, Kosovo, on March 29, 2021. Hungarian Defense Forces troops trained the Polish contingent on how to properly protect themselves from flames using crowd riot control gear. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 08:21 Photo ID: 6575776 VIRIN: 210329-A-KS612-587 Resolution: 5270x3315 Size: 828.7 KB Location: ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Polish Contingent braves fire phobia training [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.