    KFOR Polish Contingent braves fire phobia training [Image 8 of 19]

    KFOR Polish Contingent braves fire phobia training

    KOSOVO

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Polish Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, shield themselves during fire phobia training at Camp Marechal de Lattre de Tassigny, Kosovo, on March 29, 2021. Hungarian Defense Forces troops trained the Polish contingent on how to properly protect themselves from flames using crowd riot control gear. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 08:21
    Photo ID: 6575776
    VIRIN: 210329-A-KS612-587
    Resolution: 5270x3315
    Size: 828.7 KB
    Location: ZZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Polish Contingent braves fire phobia training [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    Regional Command-East
    Polish Armed Forces
    Hungarian Defense Forces
    Fire Phobia Training

