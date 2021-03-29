A Hungarian Defense Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, prepares to throw a fire bottle during fire phobia training at Camp Marechal de Lattre de Tassigny, Kosovo, on March 29, 2021. The troops trained the KFOR Polish contingent in a controlled environment. The training is crucial to helping maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 08:21 Photo ID: 6575781 VIRIN: 210329-A-KS612-664 Resolution: 5391x3460 Size: 973.95 KB Location: ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Polish Contingent braves fire phobia training [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.