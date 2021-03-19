Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malmstrom defenders conduct training in the missile fields [Image 8 of 9]

    Malmstrom defenders conduct training in the missile fields

    MT, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Van Zandt 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jacob Robison, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron missile security operator, posts with his weapon drawn during an exercise at a launch facility, March 19, 2021 near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Missile operators are expected to respond to any situation regardless of time of day, weather or opposing force, and they are the first line of defense to our nation’s assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malmstrom defenders conduct training in the missile fields [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Montana
    ICBM
    Always Ready
    Nuclear Triad
    Minuteman Monday

