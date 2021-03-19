Malmstrom defenders conduct training in the missile fields

Airman 1st Class Jacob Robison, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron missile security operator, posts with his weapon drawn during an exercise at a launch facility, March 19, 2021 near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Missile operators are expected to respond to any situation regardless of time of day, weather or opposing force, and they are the first line of defense to our nation’s assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

