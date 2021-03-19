Malmstrom defenders conduct training in the missile fields

Airman 1st Class Lauren Childers, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron missile security operator, scans the fence line from the interior of a launch facility during an exercise, March 19, 2021 near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Childers provided sweeping security across the launch facility to eliminate any active and all threats to the asset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

