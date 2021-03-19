Airman Joshua Velasquez, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron missile security operator, provides perimeter security during an exercise at a launch facility, March 19, 2021 near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Missile security operators utilize Humvees to breach launch facilities in the event of an attack or lapse of security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 13:11
|Photo ID:
|6574620
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-NE362-0083
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|335.65 KB
|Location:
|MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom defenders conduct training in the missile fields [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
