Malmstrom defenders conduct training in the missile fields

Airman Joshua Velasquez, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron missile security operator, provides perimeter security during an exercise at a launch facility, March 19, 2021 near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Missile security operators utilize Humvees to breach launch facilities in the event of an attack or lapse of security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

