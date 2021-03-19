Malmstrom defenders conduct training in the missile fields

From left, Airman 1st Class Sheyla Carver, Airman Stephanie Mata-Castellon and Vanessa Valderrama, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron missile security operators, prepare to breach the asset against simulated operational forces during an exercise at a launch facility, March 19, 2021 near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. All three defenders worked together during the exercise to provide sweeping security across the launch facility and to eliminate any active threats to the asset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

Date Taken: 03.19.2021