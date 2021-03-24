ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron sits parked at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection and tracking platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

