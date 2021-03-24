ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron taxis after participating in an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) integration exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. ISR capabilities represent one of the five U.S. Air Force core missions, which provides commanders a decision-making advantage through real-time information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

