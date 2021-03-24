A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron taxis after participating in an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) integration exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. ISR capabilities represent one of the five U.S. Air Force core missions, which provides commanders a decision-making advantage through real-time information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6573203
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-DN281-1071
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT