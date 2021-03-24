Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

    AL DHAF, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron holds up aircraft chocks at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. The 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group manages sortie production for theater support packages and various expeditionary operations and task forces, ensuring quality maintenance on the wing's 60-plus combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 05:57
    Location: AL DHAF, AE
    This work, ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    ISR
    USAFCENT
    E-C130
    E-3
    E-11

