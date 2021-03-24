A U.S. Airman assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron holds up aircraft chocks at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. The 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group manages sortie production for theater support packages and various expeditionary operations and task forces, ensuring quality maintenance on the wing's 60-plus combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6573204
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-DN281-1068
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAF, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT