ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron holds up aircraft chocks at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. The 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group manages sortie production for theater support packages and various expeditionary operations and task forces, ensuring quality maintenance on the wing's 60-plus combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

